Having the ability to convert headed goals effectively adds depth to a player’s attacking skills, rendering them unpredictable and creating challenges for defenders to effectively mark them. Strikers who excel at scoring headers pose a strong and formidable threat within any team’s arsenal.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo has gained a reputation for his remarkable heading ability leaving opponents fans and experts in awe. His incredible leap and knack for generating power and precision in his headers have been a constant source of astonishment. At the age of 38, Ronaldo’s impeccable timing and combination of skills have catapulted him to unmatched heights in aerial play. Throughout his illustrious career, he has amassed an astounding 145 goals from headers alone according to Talksport.

2. Gerd Muller (144 goals)

Muller possessed the ability to generate significant force with his headers making him a consistent danger when it came to crosses and set-pieces. His exceptional heading skills played a pivotal role in establishing his reputation as one of the most prolific goal scorers in the history of the sport.

3. Carlos Alonso Gonzalez

Despite his height of just 175 meters, Santillana gained fame for his exceptional ability to score goals with his head. His vertical jump was extraordinary making him a constant threat inside the penalty box. Throughout his illustrious career he managed to find the back of the net an impressive 125 times using his head.

4. Pele

Pele possessed impeccable timing and an extraordinary jump that made him an intimidating force in the air. With exceptional heading accuracy and sheer power, he notched numerous goals cementing his reputation as one of the most well-rounded attackers in the history of the sport. Throughout his illustrious career Pele successfully netted an impressive tally of 124 headed goals.

