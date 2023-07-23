Footballers Whose Jersey Numbers Were Retired After They Left the Club

Numerous football clubs have made the decision to honor their iconic players by retiring their jerseys, thus preserving their legacy.

Retiring a player’s jersey is the highest form of recognition that can be bestowed upon a footballer, but it is an exceptionally rare and unusual gesture.

Typically, this act is carried out once the player has departed from the team, retired from the sport, or passed away, and it involves removing their former number from future use.

Diego Maradona – Napoli No.10

Diego Maradona, hailed as one of the greatest players of all time, departed Napoli as a true legend after dedicating seven remarkable years to the renowned Italian club.

Upon his arrival at the club in 1984, Maradona was bestowed with the esteemed No. 10 jersey, a symbolic gesture that underscored his exceptional talent. Throughout his remarkable tenure, he played a pivotal role in guiding Napoli to victory, securing an impressive tally of two Serie A titles and five in total, before bidding farewell in 1991. Despite the numerous off-field obstacles he encountered, the club demonstrated their immense appreciation for their legendary hero by retiring the iconic number ten shirt as a tribute.

Raul Gonzalez – Schalke No. 7

After a brief two-season stint at Schalke, Raul’s impact on the club was so profound that his No. 7 jersey was retired as soon as he departed in 2012. The Spanish forward, who joined the Bundesliga side in 2010, left an enduring legacy at the club, leaving an indelible mark. However, not all Schalke legends, namely Olaf Thon and Ingo Anderbrugge, shared the enthusiasm surrounding the notion of retiring the player’s shirt.

Pele – New York Cosmos No. 10

Upon his departure from New York Cosmos, the esteemed Brazilian football icon was granted the utmost respect by the club, despite his relatively short stay of two years. The New York Cosmos recognized his immense contributions and held him in high regard.

Following an illustrious career spanning nearly two decades with his beloved boyhood club Santos, Pele embarked on a new chapter by joining the United States. During his time with the Cosmos, he demonstrated his exceptional skills, making a remarkable 107 appearances and netting an impressive 64 goals. In recognition of his immense contributions to the sport and the club, the Cosmos honored Pele by retiring the cherished No. 10 jersey, forever commemorating his impact on the team.

Javier Zanetti – Inter Milan No. 4

Zanetti, a remarkable player with an incredible career, dedicated nearly two decades to the Italian club. The Nerazzurri, profoundly acknowledging his remarkable contributions, made the decision to retire the No. 4 jersey in his honor. Regarded as one of the most outstanding players of the past two decades, Zanetti exemplified unwavering commitment and gave his all for the Italian outfit. Serving as the team’s captain from 1999 to 2014, he became known as ‘Il Capitano’ or ‘The Captain’, leaving an indelible mark on the club during his incredible 19-year tenure at the San Siro.

Paolo Maldini – AC Milan No. 3

Maldini’s tenure at Inter Milan was adorned with remarkable success, securing an impressive five Champions League titles. Regarded as one of the greatest defenders in the history of the sport, his prowess on the field left an indelible mark. His unwavering commitment to the club spanned over 25 years, earning him the well-deserved honor of retaining his iconic number three shirt. While the number 3 has been officially retired, Maldini holds the exclusive right to reinstate it should any of his sons follow in his footsteps and play for Milan. In reflecting upon the game’s finest talents, Maldini lauded Diego Maradona and two other legendary football icons as the greatest players he has ever witnessed.

Johan Cruyff – Ajax No. 14

The impact of Cryuff on the game of football cannot be overstated. The Dutch maestro revolutionized the sport in numerous ways. Starting his journey at Ajax at the tender age of 10, he guided the club to numerous accolades, including 8 Eredivisie titles and 3 European Cups.

In a fitting tribute to his exceptional contributions, Amsterdam side retired Cryuff’s iconic No. 14 jersey in 2007, a testament to the indelible mark he left on the club and the game as a whole.

