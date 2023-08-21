Footballers Who Can Play As Defenders And Midfielders In The EPL

Players who possess the ability to seamlessly transition between defense and midfield bring a distinctive element to the game. Their defensive prowess is matched by their technical skills and tactical understanding enabling them to contribute effectively in the midfield. They are adept at precisely passing the ball have exceptional vision and excel at distributing the ball efficiently.

1. Moises Caicedo

During his time at Brighton, Caicedo played a vital role in their successful 2022-23 season helping the team achieve their best-ever Premier League finish and qualify for an European tournament. He showed versatility by playing as a double pivot in midfield and even filling in as an emergency right-back. Caicedo excels in covering ground on the pitch consistently providing defensive support and winning back the ball when needed.

2. Alexander Arnold

Although Alexander-Arnold’s defensive capabilities as a full-back may lack some certainty, his performances in midfield during the latter stages of the 2022-23 season have been remarkable. His transition to this role has been a standout achievement. The Englishman plays as an inverted full-back of sorts and is always drifting in to take up a position in midfield. From there, he springs accurate lofted balls and through passes to his teammates and he has done a brilliant job in his new role.

3. Ben White

With his versatility and ability to contribute both defensively and creatively, White adds a valuable dynamic to the midfield and grants managers greater tactical options. Having previously played in midfield for Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion, he certainly possesses the skills to step up if the team requires additional options.

4. Joao Cancelo

The Portuguese is highly versatile and capable of playing in various positions on the field including both flanks and midfield. At Manchester City, Cancelo frequently exhibited his flexibility by moving inward and occupying midfield roles. Consequently, he has been sparingly utilized in midfield positions. Cancelo demonstrates efficiency and proficiency in defensive midfield tasks while his ability to create plays is truly outstanding.

