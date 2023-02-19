Footballers Who Are Experts at Taking Free-Kick

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

James Ward-prowse is trending again with his crisply worked free-kick against Chelsea which in turn lead to his side grinding out a win against the currently struggling London Club.

With him now making free-kick goals appear like a normal thing, there are also some other players who have been like this and had even done it better than him most times:

Juninho The former Lyon midfielder is known for his bending free-kicks and he is currently standing as the only player with the highest number of goals scored from free-kick.

Roberto Carlos

The former and legendary Real Madrid right-back player is a player who loves to score free-kick during his days at the club, and it is found rare to see a defender like him in current football world who is prolific at free-kick scoring.

Cristiano Ronaldo

A young Ronaldo during his days in Manchester United and Real Madrid was seen as a kind of player whose opponents should not be too comfortable if he get the chance to attempt a free-kick.

David Beckham

The former Real Madrid iconic player is usually remembered by people for some of his wonderful goals which are scoring through good set piece deliveries.

Lionel Messi

The Barcelona legendary is known for being a wonderful free-kick taker during his prime and his opponents are usually found emotionally shivered whenever he gets the chance to deliver the ball from his favourite position.

Rogerio Ceni

The legendary Sao Paulo goalkeeper is the only goalkeeper with the most goals scored in the history of football, with most of his goals coming from free-kicks.

