Footballers That Could Dominate The 2026 World Cup At Old Age

As the football world eagerly awaits the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup in 2026, fans have started speculating about which football stars will still be dominating the field at an older age. With physical fitness and endurance playing a crucial role in the game, it is quite a rare feat for players to maintain their top form as they approach their late thirties and forties. However, these football stars seem to defy the odds, as they continue to display their incredible skills even as they age gracefully.

1. Luka Modrić – Croatia: At 40 years old, Modrić shows no signs of slowing down, still displaying his impressive control and precision on the field.

2. Robert Lewandowski – Poland: With his seemingly unstoppable goal-scoring ability, Lewandowski continues to amaze fans at 37 years old, proving that age is just a number.

3. Angel Di Maria – Argentina: Di Maria, at 38 years old, continues to be a crucial asset to the Argentine team, with his incredible speed and agility.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal: Known for his dedication to fitness and constant strive for perfection, Ronaldo remains a force to be reckoned with even at 41 years old.

5. Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium: De Bruyne, at 35 years old, continues to impress with his exceptional playmaking skills and vision on the field.

6. Antoine Griezmann – France: Griezmann, at 35 years old, still possesses the impressive attacking prowess that makes him a valuable asset to the French team.

7. Neymar Junior – Brazil: Despite his fair share of criticism, Neymar still showcases his remarkable technical skills at 34 years old, thrilling fans around the world.

8. Lionel Messi – Argentina: At 39 years old, Messi remains an iconic figure in the footballing world, enchanting spectators with his dribbling and scoring ability.

