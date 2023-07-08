Footballer Whose Building Collapsed On A Family In 2019, Breaks Silence On The Matter (Video)

Fatai Abiodun, a Footballer plying his trade in one of the Arab countries, has reacted to the cry of Emmanuel Otache, a victim whose house collapsed, making him lose his pregnant wife and three children.

In a video shared by the Vanguard paper, the victim, who disclosed that he was into the sales of Mobile phones and accessories, narrated how the footballer’s house in Magodo, Lagos, collapsed in October 2019, making him go into a coma for 7 months and lose his entire family and his entire wealth. Also, the victim, who is now crippled, begged well-meaning Nigerians for help, and he disclosed that he is stranded as he has been squatting with friends since his recovery from a coma.

While speaking phone call, Fatai said, “In 2019, there was a disaster in Magodo, not only my house but many houses there. Since then, I have been to him, and I have been giving him money as well, so I don’t know why he is sharing my number with people. I have given him up to 1.5 million naira; me too; I don’t have money.”

Further speaking, Fatai said, “He said I’m the one that pushed the building, right? Tell him to go to court if he wants to go to court; I’m ready for him now. I have been giving him money since; the last one I gave him was N1 million in cash.”

Source: Vanguard paper.

