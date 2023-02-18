Footballer Christian Atsu’s lifeless body has been found, 11 days after being declared missing

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Eleven days after the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, one of the most devastating pieces of news in sport has been confirmed. Footballer Christian Atsu, formerly of Chelsea, Malaga and Newcastle, among others, is one of the victims after his body was found in the rubble left by the quake. This was confirmed by his agent in Turkey, Murat Uzunmehmet: “Christian Atsu was found and sadly passed away,” he said in a terse statement on social media.

The disappearance of Atsu, who until his death was playing for Turkish club Hatayspor, had shocked the sporting world. The 31-year-old Ghanaian was currently playing in Turkish football after a long career that had taken him to several of the world’s top leagues. After making a name for himself at Porto, he was signed by Chelsea and remained with the London club for four seasons, during which time he was loaned out to various clubs such as Malaga, with whom he played in the Spanish Primera Division. He made 12 appearances and scored 2 goals.

After spells with Newcastle and Saudi Arabia, he moved to Turkey to join Hatayspor, where he scored one goal in three games. In addition to club level, Atsu was known for his involvement with the Ghana national team. He made 65 appearances and scored nine goals. With the national team he was at the 2013 and 2015 Africa Cups, and also participated in the 2014 World Cup.

Turkey was on alert over the news of Atsu’s disappearance. A few days ago, some reports said that his body had been found alive, but this was later denied by the club where he played. The confirmation by the player’s agent is yet another disgrace for a country that has suffered one of the biggest tragedies in its history with an earthquake that has already left more than 40,000 dead between Turkey and Syria.

The news was quickly echoed by various football institutions and organisations, who began to send their condolences to the player’s family and those closest to him: “It is with deep sadness that we have learned that Christian Atsu, the football player of Atakaş Hatayspor, lost his life in the earthquake disaster that has shocked our country. Our condolences to Christian Atsu’s family, loved ones, fans and community of Hatayspor,” wrote the Turkish Football Federation’s account.

So did Gatasaray and its club Hatayspor. “The funeral of our footballer Christian Atsu, who lost his life under the landslide, is on its way to be sent to his hometown in Ghana. We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be with you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness. May you rest in peace.”

