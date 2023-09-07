Football Records Created By Cristiano Ronaldo That May Never Be Broken

Cristiano Ronaldo, often regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, has left an indelible mark on the sport with his exceptional talent and relentless work ethic. Over the course of his illustrious career, he has set numerous records that may never be broken. Here are seven of them:

Most Career Goals: Ronaldo has consistently found the back of the net throughout his career, amassing an astonishing number of goals. His tally of 850 career goals for club and country is a record that will be extremely challenging to surpass.

Most UEFA Champions League Goals: Ronaldo’s prowess in the UEFA Champions League is legendary. He holds the record for the most goals scored in this prestigious competition, with over 130 goals, a feat that may remain untouched for generations.

Most Hat-Tricks For Real Madrid: During his time with Real Madrid, Ronaldo notched an incredible 34 La Liga hat-tricks, showcasing his ability to dominate matches single-handedly. This record is a testament to his goal-scoring prowess.

Most Goals in a UEFA Champions League Season: In the 2013-2014 season, Ronaldo scored an astounding 17 goals in the UEFA Champions League, setting a record for the most goals in a single season of the tournament. This record may stand for years to come.

Most Goals For Real Madrid: Ronaldo became the all-time leading scorer for Real Madrid, surpassing the legendary Raul. His 450 goals in 438 appearances for the club are unlikely to be equaled anytime soon.

Most International Goals: Ronaldo is also the all-time leading goal scorer for the Portuguese national team, with 123 goals. This record not only highlights his individual brilliance but also his dedication to representing his country.

Most FIFA Club World Cup Goals: Ronaldo has excelled on the global stage as well, holding the record for the most goals in FIFA Club World Cup history. His seven goals in the tournament set a high bar for future players.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s records are a testament to his extraordinary talent and longevity in the world of football. While records are made to be broken, these seven achievements may stand as a testament to his greatness for many years to come, solidifying his status as one of football’s true legends.

