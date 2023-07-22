Football Players With The Most Red Card In Football History

Have you ever wondered who the baddest of the bad boys are in football? The guys who just can’t seem to stay out of trouble on the pitch and rack up red cards like scoring goals. Well, wonder no more. We’ve compiled the definitive list of football’s biggest hotheads and dirtiest players – the ones who treat the referee’s red card like a trophy. These guys make Roy Keane look like a saint. From serial offenders to short-fused psychos, meet football’s bad boys, the players with the most red cards in history. You may love them or hate them, but you can’t ignore them. After all, who doesn’t enjoy watching a good meltdown every now and then?

Roy Keane

Roy Keane was one of the most talented yet hotheaded footballers of his generation. As captain of Manchester United through the 1990s and early 2000s, Keane led his team to victory after victory. However, his short temper and aggressive style of play also racked up a record number of red cards.

Known for bone-crunching tackles and an inability to keep his mouth shut, Keane frequently clashed with referees and opposing players. His first red card came in 1993 against Arsenal, and over the next decade, he would receive a total of 13 more in all competitions for Man United and Ireland. Some of his most infamous send-offs came against fierce rivals like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

Keane’s fiery passion and win-at-all-costs mentality made him a formidable opponent, but that same drive and intensity also caused problems. His frequent outbursts and criticism of teammates led to a falling out with Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Ultimately, Keane’s short fuse and harsh discipline of younger players contributed to his departure from the club in 2005.

Vinnie Jones

Vinnie Jones was one of the toughest and most intimidating players in football during the 1980s and 1990s. Nicknamed “The Enforcer”, he played for Wimbledon’s infamous “Crazy Gang”. Known for his aggressive style of play and penchant for violence, Jones racked up an incredible 12 red cards over his career.

On the pitch, Jones used fear and intimidation to gain an advantage over opponents. His rash tackles and dirty tricks made him a feared opponent. Off the pitch, his violent reputation also preceded him. In 1992, Jones was convicted of threatening a passenger with a knife on a ferry. The tabloids nicknamed him “the bad boy of football”.

Despite his poor disciplinary record and violent antics, Jones was a solid player and helped Wimbledon achieve promotion to the First Division in 1986.

Joey Barton

Joey Barton is no stranger to controversy. The English footballer has gained notoriety over his career for his aggressive style of play and multiple run-ins with authorities.

He holds the record for the most red cards in English football, receiving over a dozen dismissals in his career for violent conduct like punching, kicking, and elbowing opposing players. His rash challenges and reckless tackles have injured other players and earned the ire of football authorities.

Paolo Di Canio

Paolo Di Canio was one of the most controversial footballers of his generation. His antics on and off the pitch made headlines, and his short temper earned him a reputation as a “madman.” But his undeniable talent and passion for the game also made him a cult hero for fans.

On the field, Di Canio was a genius. His creativity, touch, and flair mesmerized audiences. He scored spectacular goals and provided assists with perfectly weighted passes that seemed to defy physics. However, his temper was always bubbling below the surface. If provoked, he would explode into rage, lashing out at opponents and earning red cards for violent conduct. In one infamous incident, he shoved a referee to the ground during a match. Off the pitch, his outspoken personality and political views were a magnet for controversy.

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos is considered by many to be one of the best defenders of his generation. However, his aggressive style of play has also earned him a reputation as one of football’s “bad boys.” Love him or hate him, Ramos polarizes opinions.

Ramos has racked up an astonishing 26 red cards over his career, more than any other player in La Liga history. His first came just three games into his Real Madrid career in 2005. Ramos has been sent off for violent conduct, dissent, and professional fouls. Some see his challenges as overly aggressive and dangerous. Others argue that he’s just passionate and willing to do anything to win.

There’s no doubt Ramos plays with fire and intensity. His physical style of defending is crucial to his game. At the same time, his temper frequently gets the better of him in high-pressure situations. Ramos has been criticized for losing control and costing his team by getting sent off in important matches.

However, you can’t deny Ramos’ talent and accomplishments. He’s won four Champions League titles and five La Liga titles with Real Madrid. Ramos is also the all-time leader in appearances for the Spanish national team. When he can avoid disciplinary issues, Ramos is a dominant and intimidating presence, adept at breaking up attacks and starting plays from the back.

Sammy67 (

)