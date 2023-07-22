Football Players With The Most Lucrative Boot Deals In The World

Apart from earning salaries as a football player, there are other ways a player can earn money using his influence. One of these ways is through endorsements. A player can help advertise a business brand while they pay him for doing so. In this article, you will see players with the most lucrative football boot deals in the world.

4. Kylian Mbappe (Nike):

Kylian Mbappe plays for French club, Paris Saint Germain as a forward. After much trouble with Adidas, Nike signed Mbappe in 2019 as a brand ambassador. He was handed a 10 year deal, worth around £140 million in total. The contract is said to be valid as long as he plays in a top league.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Nike):

The Portuguese talisman currently plays in the Saudi Pro League for Al Nassr. He is arguably the most influential human in the world, and it’s not a surprise that Nike handed him a lifetime endorsement deal of £1 billion. The boot deal earns him around £15 million annually.

2. Lionel Messi (Adidas):

Lionel Messi recently made a move from Paris Saint Germain to American club, Inter Miami this summer. He is also one of the most influential people on the planet. He signed a new endorsement deal with Adidas in 2019. From the deal, he earns around £18 million annually. He even has his own brand of boots known as ‘Adidas Messi’.

1. Neymar Jr (Puma):

The Brazilian winger currently plies his trade with top French club, Paris Saint Germain. Regarded to as one of the most influential players in the world, he signed the most lucrative football boot deal in the world with Puma. In 2020, Neymar Jr left Nike to join Puma in what is regarded to as the most lucrative football boot deal in sports history. His endorsement deal earns him around £23 million per year.

