Football Players With The Highest Accumulated Transfer Fees In Football History

The possibility of a player moving to a different club is relatively high if he is a very talented player and other clubs are submitting bids for him. In a player’s career, there is the possibility of playing for up to 3 clubs or more, depending on your transfer agreements. However, before a club signs a player, there has to be payment of transfer fees, that is if the player is not a free agent. In this article, we will look at 10 players with the most accumulated transfer fees in the history of football.

1. Romelu Lukaku:

The Belgian forward has played for quite a number of teams during his career. He first played for West Bromwich, before he moved to Chelsea and then Everton. Few years later, he got transferred to Manchester United and then to Inter Milan, before coming back to play for Chelsea. He has accumulated a transfer fee of €334 million in his career.

2. Neymar Jr:

The Brazilian forward is also someone who has a massively accumulated transfer fee. He was playing for Santos FC before he was signed by Barcelona. After spending few years at Barcelona, he was signed by PSG for a world record fee at the time. His accumulated transfer fee is estimated to be €310 million.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo:

The Portuguese talisman accumulated a lot of transfer fees owing to all the clubs he played for. He first played for Sporting Lisbon before he was signed by Manchester United, and then Real Madrid. After spending 9 years with Real Madrid, he moved to Juventus, then back to Manchester United. Currently, he plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

4. Alvaro Morata:

The Spanish striker started off at Real Madrid before he moved to Juventus and then back to Real Madrid. Few years later, he signed for Chelsea and then signed for Atletico Madrid again.

5. Philippe Coutinho:

He first played for Vasco da Gama before he signed for Inter Milan. After spending some years there, he moved to Liverpool, in England. Barcelona then signed him for a high transfer fee, before he was bought by Aston Villa, where he currently plays.

