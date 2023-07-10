Football Players Whose Transfer Agents Are Their Family Members

In football, every player has an agent who works out transfer plans for them. These agents are responsible for club meetings that can lead to a move to a different club at the end of any season. It may be surprising to note that some player’s agents are their relatives, mostly their parents. Players like Mbappe and Neymar’s agents are their respective dads. In this article, you will see players whose parents are their football agents.

Kylian Mbappe:

He currently plays for PSG, and his football agent is his mom, Fayza Lamari. She facilitated his transfer to PSG, and she has earned a lot of money over the last 6 years.

Lionel Messi: He moved from Barcelona to PSG in 2022, and then to Inter Miami in 2023. His agent throughout his career has been his dad, Jorge Messi. He has been the influential figure in his transfers all along.

Harry Kane: He plays for Tottenham Hotspur, and is currently their highest goal scorer in history. His brother, Charlie Kane is his football agent and has been the backbone behind his 6 year deal with Spurs.

Mauro Icardi: His wife, Wanda Nara has been his agent for a while now. It might also be surprising to note that Wanda Nara was the ex wife of Mauro Icardi’s former team mate at Sampdoria, Maxi Lopez.

Neymar Jr: PSG paid the most expensive transfer fee in football history for Neymar’s move from Barcelona. Truth is, Neymar’s dad and agent, Neymar da Silva was the driving force behind this move.

Callum Hudson-Odoi:

He played with Chelsea for a while, winning the Champions League trophy, Club World Cup and Super Cup with them. His dad, Bismark Hudson-Odoi has been his agent and a former Ghanaian player all the while.

Juan Mata:

His dad, Juan Manuel Mata Rodriguez has been his agent all along, and even facilitated his move to Manchester United at the time.

Ronaldinho:

His elder brother, Roberto Moreira was a former player and was also Ronaldinho’s agent. He stood by Ronaldinho and nurtured his career till it bloomed.

Adrien Rabiot:

His mom, Veronique Rabiot has been his agent all along, and was the backbone behind his move to Juventus. She’s influential in most of his professional decisions.

Follow up and share for more interesting updates.

Simplegist (

)