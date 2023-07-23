Football Players Who Have Scored Incredible Goals Directly From Corner Kicks

Have you ever seen a goal scored directly from a corner kick? Not just a header or volley from a corner, but the ball curling, bending and sailing straight into the net.

In this article, we’re paying tribute to the magicians of the corner kick, the players who have showcased the ability to do the seemingly impossible and score a goal directly from a corner.

Roberto Carlos

Roberto Carlos is a football legend known for scoring impossible goals, but his most jaw-dropping strike came against France in 1997. Late in the first half, Brazil won a corner kick on the left side. As Carlos lined up to take it, everyone expected a cross into the box. Instead, he curled the ball directly into the top corner of the net, a ridiculously precise shot from an absurd angle.

The way he made the ball move seemingly defied the laws of physics. Carlos struck the ball with the outside of his left boot, putting an astonishing amount of spin on it. The ball curved up and away from the keeper at an almost 90-degree angle, nestling into the side netting. The power and swerve were so extreme that the keeper didn’t even move, frozen in disbelief as the ball whizzed by him.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for scoring impossible goals, but his corner kick stunner against Porto in 2009 still boggles the mind.

Playing for Manchester United at the time, Ronaldo lined up to take a corner kick late in the first half. Rather than crossing the ball into the box, he spotted the Porto keeper slightly off his line and decided to have a go at the goal himself. From a nearly impossible angle, Ronaldo curled the ball over the keeper and into the far side netting.

The crowd erupted as Ronaldo wheeled off in celebration of a goal that seemed to defy physics. His Manchester United teammates swarmed him in disbelief and awe. It was a moment of pure magic from a player who has made the extraordinary seem routine.

David Beckham

David Beckham was known for his ability to bend free kicks and score from seemingly impossible angles. One of his most memorable goals came in 2001 during a World Cup qualifier match against Greece.

The game was tied at 1-1 in the final minutes of stoppage time. England was awarded a corner kick, giving them one last chance to find a winner. Beckham stepped up to take the kick from the right corner.

Rather than crossing the ball into the box, Beckham spotted the Greek goalkeeper off his line and went for an audacious bending shot on goal. He struck the ball with pace and whipped it over the wall of defenders and curled it around the keeper into the top left corner of the net.

The stadium erupted as the ball hit the back of the net. Beckham set off on a celebratory run as his teammates mobbed him.

Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs, the Welsh football legend, scored an outrageous goal directly from a corner kick in 2011. Playing for Manchester United against West Ham United, Giggs noticed the goalkeeper was not paying close attention.

He struck the ball with extreme precision and bend, curling it over the keeper and into the far upper corner of the goal. The power and accuracy required to score directly from a corner is immense. Giggs made it look effortless, showing his world-class technique and vision.

Thiery Henry

Thierry Henry was one of the greatest forwards of his generation and scored some truly spectacular goals during his career. One of the most jaw-dropping was scored directly from a corner kick in 2002.

Playing for Arsenal against Tottenham, Henry lined up to take a corner from the right side. He curved the ball directly into the top corner at the far post, catching the goalkeeper completely by surprise. The sheer audacity and skill to even attempt a shot from that angle, let alone execute it to perfection, highlights why Henry was such an incredible player.

Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho was known for scoring goals that seemed to defy the laws of physics. His corner kicks were particularly magical. In 2005, he scored directly from a corner kick for Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao.

Standing over the corner flag, Ronaldinho lofted a high arcing ball that curled and dipped over the sea of players in the box. It caught the goalkeeper completely by surprise, sailing over his head and into the far upper corner of the goal. The finishing touch was so precise, so perfectly weighted, it seemed guided by some unseen force.

Toni Kroos

Taking advantage of Valencia goalkeeper Jaume’s insistence on arguing with the referee following his decision to award a corner, Kroos decided to play the game at his own pace. Seeing the shot-stopper far from his goal-line, the German swept a curler into the near post with little bother, only to be met by the aghast roars of the crowd.

