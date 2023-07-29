Football Players Who Have Played For Both Barcelona And Real Madrid

It’s not uncommon for football players to switch teams during their career, but when it comes to playing for both Barcelona and Real Madrid, the rivalry between the two teams adds an extra layer of drama to the equation. In this list, we’ll be taking a look at the top 5 football players who have played for both teams, and their impact on the sport.

At the top of our list is Luis Figo, who is considered one of the best midfielders in football history. Figo started his career at Sporting CP before joining Barcelona in 1995, where he became a fan favorite thanks to his technical ability and precise passing. In 2000, however, he made the controversial move to Real Madrid for a then-world record transfer fee of €60 million. Despite receiving death threats and being called a traitor by Barca fans, Figo helped Real Madrid win two La Liga titles and one Champions League during his five-year tenure.

Another player who made a huge impact at both Barcelona and Real Madrid is Ronaldo. The Brazilian striker spent just one season at Barcelona in 1996-1997, scoring 47 goals in 49 appearances, before moving to Inter Milan. He then joined Real Madrid in 2002, where he formed a formidable attacking trio with Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham. In his first season, Ronaldo scored 30 goals to help Real Madrid win the league, and went on to win the Pichichi Trophy (awarded to the top scorer in La Liga) in his second season.

Michael Laudrup is another player who is considered a legend at both clubs. The Danish midfielder joined Barcelona in 1989 and was a key player in Johan Cruyff’s famous “Dream Team” that won four consecutive La Liga titles and the European Cup. After four seasons at Barca, he moved to Real Madrid in 1994 and won a fifth La Liga title. His skill and elegance on the ball made him a favorite among fans at both clubs, and he is still regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time.

Samuel Eto’o is the fourth player on our list, and one of the most successful. The Cameroonian striker started his career at Real Madrid but never really got a chance to prove himself, and moved to Mallorca in 2000. After two successful seasons there, he joined Barcelona in 2004 and formed a deadly partnership with Ronaldinho. In five seasons at Barca, he won three La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies, and scored 130 goals in 199 appearances.

