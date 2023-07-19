Football Players Who Have Never Received A Red Card In Their Career

In football, there are laid down set of rules that a professional football has to follow. Failure to follow them attracts cards from referees as punishment. Being awarded a yellow card means the player is being warned. When a player is awarded a red card, the player has to leave the field of play as a mode of punishment. In this article, we will look at football players who have never received a single red card throughout their career.

1. Karim Benzema:

The Frenchman just made a move from Real Madrid to Al Ittihad this summer. It might interest you to know that he has never received a single red cards despite playing more than 850 games.

2. Andres Iniesta:

He recently hung up his football boots after his last season with Vissel Kobe. He once played with Barcelona where he won multitude of trophies and individual awards. He never received a single red card throughout his career.

3. Raul Gonzalez:

Widely regarded to as one of the greatest players to ever represent Real Madrid, he had never received a red card in his career. He is the 3rd highest goalscorer in Real Madrid’s history after Ronaldo and Benzema.

4. Philipp Lahm:

He is a German player that spent the most of his career at Bayern Munich. From the beginning of his professional career to the day he retired, he never received a single red card.

5. Ryan Giggs:

He was one of the legends who represented Manchester United for the most part of their career. He never received a red card although he played 1013 games for Manchester United.

6. Gary Lineker:

Regarded to as one of Barcelona’s legends, he never received a single red card throughout his career span of 647 games.

