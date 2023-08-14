Football Legends Who Played For Than Four European Clubs

Not every footballer desires to wake up in the same city, follow identical practice, routines, and compete in the same league throughout their career until retirement. While sticking with one team may contribute to a player’s success, history has shown that numerous high-profile players have chosen to explore alternative paths.

1. Andy Cole

Andy Cole had a prolific career in the Premier League playing for 12 English clubs. His most successful period was at Manchester United where he scored 93 goals and won numerous trophies including the Treble in 1998-1999. He also had stints at Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Manchester City, Portsmouth, and Sunderland before retiring.

2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The Swedish legend began his career at Malmo club before moving to Ajax and then excelling in Serie A with Juventus. He later joined Inter Milan where he scored 57 goals before moving to Barcelona. After a brief stint, he returned to Italy to play for AC Milan. Zlatan then moved to France winning four Ligue 1 championships with PSG. In 2016, he joined Manchester United before embarking on other challenges.

3. Samuel Eto’o

The Cameroonian started his football journey at Real Madrid’s youth academy in 1997 but later moved to rivals Barcelona. After a successful four years at Mallorca, he joined Inter Milan and won his third Champions League title. He then played for Anzhi Makhachkala in Russia before signing with Chelsea in the English Premier League. Eto’o also had a spell with Everton and later joined Sampdoria in Italy.

