Foden Has To Compete With Mahrez For Starting Position Because Mahrez Is Playing Well – Guardiola

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, has insisted that his forward player, Phil Foden, does not have a permanent starting position in his team despite working hard in recent games.

Pep Guardiola disclosed that Mahrez has been playing really well and he is in a good form and as such, Phil Foden has to compete with him for a starting position.

Speaking further, Pep Guardiola said that he does not know if Phil Foden is feeling frustrated that he has to come in as a substitute in recent games for Manchester City.

Guardiola went on to say that it is only Phil Foden that is in the right position to say if he feels frustrated or not. Pep Guardiola made this statement while reacting to Manchester City’s 1-1 draw to Nothingham Forest during the weekend.

Remember that in recent weeks, Pep Guardiola has been comfortable starting matches with Mahrez instead of Phil Foden and Foden has been forced to settle for second half minutes.

