Florida Cup Final: Check Out How Pochettino Could Lineup Chelsea For The Game Against Wrexham

Chelsea will start their preparation for the 2023-24 English Premier League season with a game against Wrexham on Wednesday, July 19, at Kenan Memorial Stadium in North Carolina United States of America.

The Blues will be looking for a victory when they face Wales outfit, Wrexham in the final of the 2023 Florida Cup during their pre-season tour of the United States in a bid to kick off the campaign on a remarkable note.

How will Mauricio Pochettino line up the Blues for the final?

The game against Wrexham will be the first under the new Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino, and he is expected to name a strong team for the tie in a bid to begin his reign at the club on a winning note.

Chelsea’s possible starting lineup vs Wrexham:

Kepa Arrizabalaga: Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Lewis Hall, Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Conor Gallagher, Noni Madueke, Raheem Sterling and Christopher Nkunku.

