Flaws in Havertz’s display today explains why he might not be missed by Chelsea fans

Kai Havertz had his Arsenal debut today against Nurnberg and he had an awful game which explains why he might not be missed by Chelsea fans.

Havertz left Chelsea after three years as he completed a big-money move to a rival club which is still infuriating some Chelsea fans. The German noticed he was no longer considered part of Chelsea’s future project which was why he made a switch to North London.

Arteta clarified that he’s been a huge admirer of his profile and that signing him from Chelsea was never a mistake. Arsenal started today’s match well as Bukayo Saka scored the opener before Okunuki equalized.

However, Havertz was introduced at halftime as he played the second 45 minutes of the game and he had the following numbers:

This disastrous performance from Havertz explains why Chelsea fans might not miss him. Havertz needs to respond by performing well in his next games for Arsenal.

