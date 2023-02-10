SPORT

Flashback to when Peter Obi joined super eagles of Nigeria to celebrate 2013 AFCON trophy (Photos)

In this article we will be flashing back to the year 2013 when the super eagles of Nigeria conquered Africa nation by lifting the African cup of nation trophy, the team managed by late Stephen Keshi, captained by Joseph Yobo and inspired by midfielder John Obi Mikel.

The super eagles of Nigeria defeated Burkina Faso by a single goal scored by Sunday Mba, immediately after the final whistle, the Nigeria players and their supporters burst into a full blown celebration and where joined by now presidential candidates of labour party Mr Peter Obi.

Peter Obi congratulates John Obi Mikel in the dressing room Getty image.

The former Anambra state governor enjoyed the moment and was spotted putting on a white T-shirt with Nigeria boldly written on it’s front.

Peter Obi watched on as Stephen Keshi lifted the trophy Twitter photos.

That was the last time the super eagles of Nigeria lifted that trophy, they have failed to reach the final ever since then and in recent times failed to qualify for football biggest competition which is the world cup.

