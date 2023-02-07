FLA 2-3 ALH: 3 best players as Nigerian star Ighalo guides his team to the final of Club World Cup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Saudi Arabia Pro League Champions Al Hilal football club booked their spot in the final of this year’s edition of FIFA Club World Cup, following their impressive 3-2 victory over Flamengo football club of Brazil in the semi-final of the competition.

Al Hilal football club secured a hard-fought victory over Wydad Casablanca football club in the quarter final few days ago and they were able to impress again on Tuesday as they defeated their opponent.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the maximum three points, but Al Hilal football club eventually won the game.

Al Hilal football club took the lead through Salem Al Dawsari a penalty kick in the 4th minute and Pedro equalized for Flamengo football club in the 20th minute, before Salem Al Dawsari scored another goal in the 45th minute to end the first half 2-1.

Argentina star Luciano Vietto made it 3-1 in the 70th minute before Pedro scored the last goal of the game in the 90th minute to end the match 3-2.

Here are the three best players in Al Hilal football club’s remarkable 3-2 victory over Flamengo football club in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup:

Salem Al Dawsari

The Saudi Arabia national team star was the hero for Al Hilal football club and he was able to score two goals, and that helped them to secure a well deserved victory.

Odion Jude Ighalo

The Nigerian international was given another starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their previous match and he was able to perform excellently as he won a penalty kick for the club.

Pedro

The Brazil national team star was fantastic for Flamengo football club in the game and he was able to score his team’s two goals against Al Hilal football club.

Photo credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)