Five WWE Longest Reigning Women’s Champions in history of the competition

WWE has become much more inclusive in recent years, and the surge of women’s contests is a strong testament to the women’s division. From Chyna’s glory days to Rhea Ripley’s present dominance, it will be interesting to observe how the industry promotes women’s wrestling. All in all, the history of women’s champions has seen some fantastic names, and to be honest, they have been absolutely brilliant.

This narrative would see the longest reigning women’s champions in WWE history. Though a few names that you would have preferred did not make the cut, we would want to thank all of the superstars who did.

1. The Fabulous Moolah – 3651 days

Yes, you read that correctly. The Fabulous Moolah came at a time when wrestlers didn’t frequently see women doing the talking, so the stats weren’t exactly stellar. But she did hold the title for nearly a decade, and no other champion can match that. Just so you know, she was also a fantastic wrestler.

2. Rockin’ Robin — 502 days.

Rockin’ Robin, another gunfighter, would totally rock her opponents with her physical kind of wrestling, and there was a time when she would terrorise others. She was stunning, but more significantly, she was skilled with submissions, which were uncommon in women’s wrestling at the time.

3. Trish Stratus — 448 days

Trish Stratus, believe it or not, did control the Women’s division for a long period and there were no parallels for her. She’d simply be swashbuckling, leaving opponents in agony with her raucous manner and domineering mastery. She would look her opponent in the eyes and instill dread in them like no other.

4. Sensational Sherri – 441 days

Sensational Sherri’s followers were split between her hard-hitting wrestling style and everything she did, which was captivating at times and outright questionable at others. Sherri would love to put her opponents in her strong hole and torture them with her physical wrestling technique, which she occasionally combines with those high-flyers.

1. Bianca Belair — 420 days

The company’s EST, one of the most spectacular talents to have graced WWE, was also given the title reign for her extraordinary workload and ability to fight everyone on the roster without breaking a sweat. She has been simply fantastic, and the fights she has woven over the years have been sensational.

