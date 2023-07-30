Five Transfer Deals Completed in the Past Week

The current transfer window has been an eventful one with deals completed daily. Last week wasn’t left out. At least give major transfer deals, involving top stars were completed in the past week and we would be doing a quick round-up of those transfer deals.

A week ago, Aston Villa completed yet another astute transfer deal. The English Premier League club signed Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth €55 million, according to Transfermarkt. Diaby has been a highly sought-after star in the last two years and Aston Villa has finally won the race to sign him.

On Thursday, July 27th, Liverpool lost Jordan Henderson to the Saudi Pro League spending spree. The English midfielder joined up with Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard at the club he is managing in a deal worth €14 million. Next season, the veteran midfielder would be playing for Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.

In the past week, former Real Madrid star, Isco joined Real Betis as a free agent after his contract with Sevilla expired a year ago.

Former Celtic striker, Moussa Dembele would be playing for Saudi Pro League club, Al-Ettifaq next season after he joined the club as a free agent a few days ago.

Former Barcelona attacker, Malcom has joined the string of players leaving Europe for the Saudi Pro League. The Brazilian star joined Al-Ahli from Zebit Saint Petersburg in a deal worth €60 million.

Johndominic01 (

)