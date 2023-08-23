Five top players who rejected offers from Saudi Pro League this summer

The Saudis pulled off their most successful football operation when they enticed Cristiano Ronaldo to play in the Saudi Pro League. It was the start of a new era, and since then, great players from Europe’s top leagues have followed in his footsteps, including Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Neves, Riyad Mahrez, and, most recently, Neymar.

Though players have consented to play in the Saudi Pro League, we don’t know if it’s because of the lucrative offers or the perks that come with those offers because it’s a subjective topic–everyone has their own perspective on this. One thing is certain: big quantities of money are often impossible to refuse.

5. Heung-min Son – Al Ittihad

Harry Kane left Tottenham this summer for Bayern Munich, therefore Son will be the club’s main man in the coming season. Following Harry Kane’s departure, Son was presented with the captain’s band in recognition of his devotion to the club and its fans. This summer, he was approached by Al Ittihad, a Saudi Arabian club who reportedly offered him a contract for £25 million per year to join them.

However, the South Korean rejected down the offer and immediately shut them down; his current contract with the Spurs is nowhere like the large sum he passed down. Nonetheless, he has demonstrated that he plays the beautiful game of football not for monetary gain, but for the love of the game.

4. Luka Modric – Al Hilal

This season, there were reports that he might quit Real Madrid and join another team during the summer transfer window. This was used by Al Hilal, who approached the five-time Champions League winner and one of the best midfielders ever with a £170 million offer to play in the Saudi Pro League for three years.

The Croatian was unmoved by this offer, which was astonishing given his age and the titles he had won throughout his career; instead, he extended his contract with Real Madrid in the hopes of winning more trophies this season. This demonstrates the class, mentality, and devotion to the Los Blancos.

3. Moussa Diaby – Al Nassr

The 24-year-old French winger joined Aston Villa this summer after four seasons with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. Diaby recorded 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions last season, which piqued the curiosity of various clubs around Europe, namely Premier League clubs, who were keen to recruit him.

Al-Nassr was a tough competitor for Aston Villa before signing with them this summer. The Saudi club matched Aston Villa’s bid and were optimistic of linking him up with Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. Leverkusen agreed to both offers, but Diaby chose to move to the Premier League.

2. Rodrigo de Paul – Al Ahli

After the World Cup, Atletico Madrid fans wanted him to leave the club, but Atletico’s strong record in 2023 was due to his constant performances in the midfield, which was clearly a huge bonus for Diego Simeone.

Al Ahli recently approached him about strengthening their midfield alongside Franck Kessie, who was signed from Barcelona this summer. The Argentine was offered over 35 million dollars to play in the Saudi League, but he chose to stay at Atletico Madrid and compete in the Champions League for the third time in a row in order to battle for his place at the club and regain the supporters’ trust.

1. Raphael Varane – Al Ittihad

The former Real Madrid defender is allegedly ‘happy’ at Old Trafford; yet, as a football fan, the news of his signing with the club was a little shocking because he still has so much left in him to play on the greatest stages and win trophies. He is under contract at Old Trafford until 2025.

Benzema, his countrymate and former Real Madrid teammate, and Kante were reportedly looking to convince him to join them and Cristiano Ronaldo in the league, but he has turned down the offer from Al Ittihad and is looking to stay at Manchester United and possibly win some trophies before leaving the club.

