Five reasons why Chelsea season have fallen apart in almost all the competitions this season

Chelsea football club poor run of form this season seems to know absolutely no end with back to back defeat this week heaping more pressure on the coach Graham Potter and the players in general.

They lost in midweek to Borrusia Dortmund by 1-0 and that same score line repeated itself yesterday when they where beating at home by bottom of the league side Southampton.

Below we look at five key reasons why Chelsea season have fallen apart so badly in all competition this season.

Injury cases. No club in the top five European league have been affected the way Chelsea football club have been affected by injury this season, at a point this season there total number of players out due to injury was enough to start a match.

No preseason with Graham Potter. The English coach chances of success was hugely affected by lack of preseason with the team, he took charge of the team after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

New signings struggling to settle in. Chelsea made lots of new signings both in the summer and this January, most of those players have not really found there feet in England.

Old players struggle. The likes of Edouard Mendy, Mateo Kovacic, Mason mount, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Ngolo Kante have all failed to hit the height they enjoyed over the last two seasons due to different reasons.

New owners philosophy. Looking from outside its obvious the Chelsea new owners wants the Chelsea team to have a new identity and play a certain type of football different from what they did during Roman Abramovic reign.

They also want to be part of the day to day running of the club and it has also had it’s impact on the team.

