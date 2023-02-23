Five reasons why Barcelona would win the game against Man Utd and qualify for the next round

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona’s 2-2 draw against Manchester United in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League tie has set up a tantalising second leg at Old Trafford. But the Catalan giants have plenty of reasons to believe they can qualify for the next round, and here are five of them:

1. Robert Lewandowski:

The Polish maestro has been in imperious form this season and is Barcelona’s most potent weapon. His ability to create and score goals means that he is the key to Barcelona’s chances of victory, and he has a great record against top sides like Manchester United. So if he is on form, then Barcelona have a great chance of winning.

2. Old Trafford:

Despite the first leg being held at the Camp Nou, the second leg will be played at Old Trafford, and this gives Barcelona an edge. The Catalan side is used to playing in front of passionate fans, and this could give them the edge over United on the night.

3. Experience:

Barcelona’s players have a wealth of experience at the top level, and this could be vital in the second leg. The likes of Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie De Jong, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen have been playing for Barcelona for a long time and know how to win big games. This could be the difference between the two sides.

4. Tactical flexibility:

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is known for his tactical acumen, and he has shown that he can adapt his side’s tactics to suit any situation. He might decide to go with a more attacking approach in the second leg in order to put United under more pressure and break them down.

5. Away form:

Barcelona have been excellent away from home this season, winning five of their last six away games in all competitions. This could be crucial in the second leg, as they will need to show the same kind of form if they are to qualify for the next round.

Overall, Barcelona have all the tools necessary to beat Manchester United in the second leg and qualify for the next round of the UEFA Europa League.

