Five Premier League young stars to watch out for in the 2023-24 season

The 2023-24 Premier League season is almost around the horizon, and England’s top flight’s 20 clubs have been highly active in the summer transfer window thus far.

Arsenal have spent almost €230 million on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber, while Chelsea’s spending has continued under Todd Boehly with the arrivals of Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, and others.

While big-name signings have once again dominated the headlines this summer, some youthful stars will be aiming to make an impression this season.

1. Alejandro Garnacho – Man Utd (18)

Alejandro Garnacho made 34 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions last season, but was largely used as an impact replacement by new manager Erik ten Hag.

However, the Argentine, who earned his senior international debut in June, looks likely to play a bigger role at Old Trafford this season. Despite playing in Garnacho’s favoured position on the left side, the former Atletico Madrid academy star is projected to play a significant role in 2023-24 after a strong pre-season in which he started games against Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Lens.

2. Evan Ferguson – Brighton (18)

Last season, Brighton & Hove Albion were one of several surprises, with Roberto De Zerbi leading the Seagulls to the Europa League for the first time in their history. Evan Ferguson, a Republic of Ireland forward, was a major figure in their ascension up the Premier League table.

The 18-year-old only played 1,344 minutes last season owing to competition from Danny Welbeck and a few injury issues, but he scored 10 goals and gave three assists in that time, and he’s poised for an even greater season this year.

3. Lewis Hall – Chelsea (18)

Lewis Hall, a Chelsea youth, is on the approach of signing a new long-term contract before being loaned out to Crystal Palace for the 2023-24 season. That loan move is yet to be revealed, but Hall will join a group of bright players at Selhurst Park and should be given a chance to shine.

He was one of Chelsea’s best performances in a disappointing 2022-23 season, but he would fall below Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella in the left-back pecking order, and Mauricio Pochettino didn’t trust him in midfield in preseason. Because of the presence of Tyrick Mitchell at Crystal Palace, Hall might possibly feature in central midfield, providing Chelsea with the litmus test needed to establish whether he’s good enough.

4. Carney Chukwuemeka – Chelsea (19)

Carney Chukwuemeka, 19, is one Chelsea midfielder who is expected to be given a big role. The Blues bought the England youth international from Aston Villa last summer, but he was only afforded limited cameos to showcase his enormous talent.

Pochettino, on the other hand, used him frequently in pre-season, and Christopher Nkunku’s injury has given him a free run as No.10 in Chelsea’s 4-2-3-1. Chukwuemeka is brimming with skill and might have a breakout year in west London.

5. Andrey Santos – Chelsea (19)

Another Chelsea kid, Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, is on this list. The Blues paid €12 million for the 19-year-old in January, but he was loaned back to Vasco da Gama for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

After an excellent pre-season in which he was frequently played in Pochettino’s double pivot, he is now completely incorporated into the Chelsea first team.

Santos may not start the season as Chelsea’s first-choice central midfielder, especially if the Blues add a big-name central midfielder before the end of the transfer window, but he’ll be given a fair go as the Blues search for the optimum midfield configuration.

