Five Premier League Star Who Have May Have Mastered The Art Of Scoring Screamers

Many players scores screamers on the rare, however, they are some few players that have become specialist in the art of it.

Below are five Premier League Players who have Mastered the art of scoring screamers.

1. Julio Encisio;

The Brighton Hove Albion star is a specialist in scoring screamers, little wonder he won the best goal of the season last season for his screamer against Chelsea.

2. Marcus Rashford;

The Man United player is known for scoring incredible goals and free kick. We may get to see a lot from his this season.

3. Erling Haaland;

A perfect goal poacher and a specialist is Scoring incredible goals.

4. Your Teilemans;

Give him a chance from long range and watch him send in a rocket to your net. The Belgian is a specialist in screamers.

5. Casemiro;

Although we are yet to see one from Casemiro, but we all know his striking abilities.

