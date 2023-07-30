Five Players Who Have Played for Both Borussia Dortmund and Man Utd in Recent Times

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have maintained a good relationship in the transfer window in recent times and this is why a few players have been able to play for both clubs in the past decade.

In the current transfer window, Marcel Sabitzer has joined the list of players who have played for both clubs. The Austrian midfielder went to Manchester United on loan last season for the second half of the season and he had a great time at the club. He helped the Red Devils win the Carabao Cup and reach the final of the FA Cup. However, his loan deal wasn’t made permanent and he has signed for Bayern Munich rivals, Borussia Dortmund.

Another player who has played for both clubs is Jadon Sancho. The English attacker made the move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United in 2021 for €81 million but he hasn’t reached the heights he reached during his time with the German Bundesliga club. Sancho would be hoping to finally reach those heights in the upcoming season.

Adnan Januzaj also played for Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United. The Belgian attacker was sent on loan to the German Bundesliga club by Manchester United in 2015 after his game time at Old Trafford started dwindling. He played for the club for only six months before returning to Manchester United.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Shinji Kagawa are also players who made the move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United. Shinji Kagawa played under Sir Alex Ferguson in his last season in charge of the club but spent only two years with the English Premier League club. He was later sold back to Borussia Dortmund.

Johndominic01 (

)