Five players who have copied Rashford’s latest signature celebration

Joner
Marcus Rashford’s sensational form has taken the world by storm and with the goals has come a new signature celebration. 

A number of players and fans have honored the Manchester United star after scoring themselves as a result of the finger to the head celebration.

Although the 25-year-old footballer wasn’t the first to do it, he made it popular over the previous several months and is the reason it has gained such notoriety.

Joshua Kimmich, 1.

The most recent athlete to strike Rashford’s signature posture was the German international. He accomplished it last night after scoring a miraculous goal against Koln to secure a critical win in the Bundesliga match.

Tammy Abraham 2.

After scoring a goal for AS Roma, Rashford’s teammate Abraham of England paid tribute to his friend. Even more, he left the following Instagram comment for United’s No. 10: “Learning from you dude.”

Danny Welbeck 3.

Perhaps the most famous version of the celebration was performed by a former Red, who did it after scoring Brighton and Hove Albion’s third goal against Liverpool recently. After the game, the two ex-teammates conversed on Twitter.

Armando Dobra 4

After Dobra scored against West Brom in the FA Cup, Rashford captured the Chesterfield player’s jubilation on camera and shared it on his Instagram account.

Bukayo Saka 5.

Given that it occurred against United on Sunday, when the Reds traveled to the Emirates to face Arsenal, Saka may not have replicated it with the utmost reverence. Given that they spent time together while playing for England, the two are obviously close friends, so it’s unlikely that the Arsenal striker did it to make fun of Rashford.

