Five Players Who Have Been Sold at a Profit in the Current Summer Transfer Window

During this summer transfer window, some players have been sold with their clubs making good profits from their sales.

A very good example is Paris Saint-Germain’s new signing, Kang-In Keep pi8l. The South Korean star joined the French Ligue 1 club from RCD Mallorca in a deal worth €22 million.

Another player who has been sold at a profit this summer is Dominik Szloboszlai. The Hungarian playmaker was signed by RB Leipzig from RB Salzburg in 2021.

The German Bundesliga club paid its sister club €36 million to get the deal done. Two years later, Szloboszlai had developed into one of the best playmakers in the German Bundesliga and he has been sold to English Premier League club, Liverpool in a deal worth €70 million. This would see RB Leipzig bank a profit of €34 million on the sale.

Inter Milan jumped at the chance to make a huge amount of profit when Manchester United came in with a bid for Andre Onana. The Milan-based club had signed the Cameroonian as a free agent a year ago but sold him to the English Premier League club for €52.5 million. The Red Devils have finally gotten the replacement they craved for David De Gea while Inter Milan would be getting a profit of €52.5 million.

Ajax was also able to make a profit on the sale of another top player this summer. The Dutch Eredivisie side sold Dutch defender, Jurrien Timber for €40 million. This saw the club make a €40 million profit after they got the player as a free agent in 2014 after he was released by Feyenoord.

The fifth player on our list is Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenian striker was signed by RB Salzburg in 2019 for €2.5 million but after a series of loan spells and a breakthrough season at Salzburg that saw Manchester United show interest in signing him, he has been sold to RB Leipzig for €24 million. The deal saw RB Salzburg make a profit of €21.5 million.

