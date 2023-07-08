Five players who could not succeed with Manchester United’s No.7 kit

Mason Mount has received Manchester United’s legendary No.7 jersey after signing him from Chelsea during the transfer window. The English international joins the club following a £55 million upfront price and a £5 million add-on fee. He already becomes a part of history at his new club after donning the renowned No.7 jersey, which has significant historical significance.

Eric Cantona, David Beckham, and Cristiano Ronaldo have all worn the uniform for the 20-time English champions and achieved remarkable success. Their outstanding performances made wearing No.7 a fashion statement and a popular choice among fans. Mason Mount will undoubtedly feel the pressure of delivering an outstanding performance for MUFC after taking up the No.7 jersey following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

5. Michael Owen

Michael Owen’s signing for Manchester United in 2009 was unexpected given that he is a Liverpool club legend and the two teams do not get along. The striker inherited the historic No.7 jersey previously worn by MUFC icons such as George Best, David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Eric Cantona, which irritated Liverpool fans.

While Michael Owen’s time at Manchester United was cut short by injuries, he is renowned for the spectacular late derby goal against Manchester City FC. The former England international scored 17 goals in 52 games with the Red Devils, who also won the Premier League title.

4. Antonio Valencia

The situation of Antonio Valencia is intriguing because he just could not bear the weight of the No.7 jersey at Manchester United. Although the full-back is regarded as a club legend, his performance while wearing the legendary number was underwhelming, and he swiftly swapped it for No.25.

Before taking on the No.7 shirt, Antonio Valencia became only the third MUFC player, after Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, to win Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year, and Goal of the Year in 2011-12. Valencia scored one goal in 40 matches as the No.7 holder.

3. Angel Di Maria

Real Madrid sold Di Maria to Manchester United. Di Maria’s arrival at Manchester United was fraught with promise and high expectations. He wowed the globe at the 2014 FIFA globe Cup and joined the Premier League for a British record fee of £59.7 million. The Argentine’s time with MUFC started well but quickly deteriorated owing to disagreements with manager Louis van Gaal.

The weight of expectation was enormous on Di Maria, who also received the No.7 jersey. The winger wore the historic number on his back for 32 games and only scored four goals before leaving after one season.

2. Memphis Depay

Memphis of the Netherlands took over the No.7 jersey as soon as he joined Manchester United in 2015. He was considered a tremendous prospect and one of the stars of his generation. As a result, fans had great expectations for the attacker, particularly given the number he wore while representing the club.

Memphis was unable to flourish with the No.7 on his back at Manchester United. He appeared in 53 games and scored seven times. He has avoided wearing No.7 in club and international football since leaving MUFC.

1. Alexis Sanchez

Nobody saw Alexis Sanchez’s demise coming, and it remains one of Manchester United’s unsolved mysteries. Prior to joining the Red Devils, the Chilean international shone for Arsenal, scoring 80 goals in 166 games. However, his career with MUFC deteriorated from the start and did not improve until he left the club.

Alexis Sanchez scored five goals in 45 games during his brief and miserable stint as Manchester United’s No.7. Wearing the famous number and the enormous expectations of excelling at a club like MUFC took their toll on Sanchez.

