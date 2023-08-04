Five players Mauricio Pochettino could still bring to Stamford Bridge before the transfer window end

Pochettino just accomplished something with Chelsea that has not occurred in the previous 12 years.

Pochettino will be overjoyed with what he has witnessed since taking over as Chelsea manager.

He led an exceptionally inexperienced Blues team to the United States to compete in a Premier League Summer Series event in which all five other teams finished above them in the league last season.

This will be cause enough for them to be impressed, given they finished that competition as champions after victories against Brighton and Fulham, as well as a hard-fought stalemate with Newcastle United.

1. Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo made 43 appearances for the Seagulls in his first full season in the EPL during the 2022-23 season, a really unusual and momentous period in the club’s life in the top division.

2. Elye Wahi

Elye Wahi, Montpelier’s youthful center-forward, has been making waves in Ligue 1, scoring 19 goals and assisting on six others.

3. Tosin Adariabioyo

Tosin Adariabioyo is one name that has emerged on Chelsea’s desired list this summer, according to renowned journalist Simon Phillips, who claims the massive 6’4 defensive stalwart is being lined up for a 15-minute ride from Craven Cottage to Stamford Bridge.

4. Tino Livramento

Tino Livramento is another case in point; the right-back departed Chelsea for Southampton in 2021 in search of more first-team opportunity.

Last season, the highly-rated defender appeared in just two games for the Saints after missing the majority of the season due to a cruciate ligament rupture.

5. Michael Olise

The right-winger is coming off a phenomenal campaign in South East London, where he received 13 G/A contributions.

Exuding confidence after having the fourth-most attempted dribbles in the Premier League previous season and the fifth-most completed dribbles, completing 57% of the dribbles he tried.

