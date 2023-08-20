Five players Manchester United should consider signing to have a chance of Premier League challenge

Tottenham handily defeated Manchester United 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday evening. United overcame Wolves 1-0 in their first league encounter, but they performed terribly and were fortunate to win.

However, against Spurs, the performance was once again dismal, but this time they deserved to lose. As a result, United fans have reason to be anxious about the rest of the season.

1. Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat is the most obvious player that Manchester United should sign before the transfer season ends. The defensive midfielder has been a consistent performer in Serie A for some time, and his recent World Cup efforts for Morocco were outstanding.

The Red Devils require someone who can either rotate with the ageing Casemiro or play alongside him when the team requires more stability.

2. Amadou Onana

If United are unable to sign Amrabat, Everton’s Amadou Onana might fill the need. He would very certainly cost far more than the Moroccan if he came from another Premier League team. However, at only 22 years old, he is more of a long-term option.

3. Ansu Fati

Antony and Jadon Sancho have both struggled throughout their brief Manchester United careers. While Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri are still young players, they lack the consistency needed to become club mainstays.

Ansu Fati, who is only 20 years old, has already played much of top-flight football and could be an interesting wide option at Old Trafford if Barcelona is willing to sell him.

4. Dusan Vlahovic

United have already bought striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for a cost of £72 million this summer. Despite the fact that he missed the start of the season due to injury and is only 20 years old.

In the near term, a more experienced player like Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic could be a preferable option, allowing Hojlund to develop steadily rather than being pushed into the pressure cooker that is Manchester United’s first-choice centre forward.

5. Folarin Balogun

Arsenal considers Folarin Balogun surplus to requirements, preferring Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. However, the American international scored 21 goals in Ligue 1 last season and may be ready to go up a level.

He might not start ahead of Hojlund, unlike Vlahovic, but he might provide genuine competition and ensure that Marcus Rashford never has to start in his unfavourable striker position.

