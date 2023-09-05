Five Players France Shouldn’t Use In Their Next Match Vs Ireland If They Want To Perform Better

The UEFA EURO Qualifiers are a critical stage for national teams to secure their spot in the prestigious UEFA European Championship. In these matches, team selection becomes paramount to ensure success. For France in their upcoming match against Ireland, here are five players they should consider leaving out to enhance their performance.

Randal Kolo Muani: Kolo Muani, while showing promise, has struggled to consistently deliver impactful performances at the international level. To bolster their attacking options, France might benefit from starting a more experienced and in-form forward.

Kingsley Coman: Coman has faced injury issues and fluctuations in form, which have affected his contributions on the field. France should contemplate resting him and giving opportunities to other wingers who are in better shape and condition.

Aurélien Tchouaméni: Tchouaméni is a talented midfielder, but his relative inexperience at the international level can lead to inconsistencies. France may opt for a more seasoned midfield maestro to control the game and create scoring opportunities.

Dayot Upamecano (defender): Upamecano, while a promising defender, has sometimes struggled to adapt to the national team’s defensive structure. Against Ireland, France should consider starting a more experienced and reliable defender to provide stability at the back.

Jules Koundé (defender): Koundé is a talented young defender, but recent performances have exposed areas of vulnerability. France might be better off starting a more seasoned defender who can offer leadership and composure in the defense.

In their place, France can introduce fresh faces or trusted veterans who are currently in better form. Effective squad rotation and utilizing the depth of their talent pool will be vital for securing a strong performance against Ireland.

The UEFA EURO Qualifiers are a stepping stone to the main event, and France must ensure they field a balanced and confident team to secure their place in the championship. By making necessary adjustments and resting players who are currently struggling, they can increase their chances of delivering a better performance and advancing in the competition.

