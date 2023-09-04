Five Players Chelsea Shouldn’t Use In Their Next Match Vs Brighton If They Want To Perform Better

In Chelsea’s next crucial match against Brighton & Hove Albion, strategic player selection will be essential to secure a positive outcome. While Chelsea has a talented squad, there are five players that may not be the best choices for this specific fixture.

Jackson: Jackson, while occasionally displaying moments of brilliance, has struggled with consistency and ball retention. Against Brighton, a team known for its high-pressure tactics, having a player prone to turnovers could be detrimental to Chelsea’s possession-based style of play.

Gallagher: Conor Gallagher is undoubtedly a promising talent, but his relative lack of experience at the highest level might be a concern in such an important match. Brighton’s midfield is well-organized, and Chelsea would benefit from a more seasoned midfielder who can control the tempo and disrupt the opponent’s strategies.

Gusto: Chelsea’s attack relies heavily on creativity and fluidity, but Gusto’s recent performances have been underwhelming. In a match where unlocking the defense is crucial, it may be wise to opt for a more dynamic attacking midfielder who can provide the necessary creativity to break down Brighton’s well-structured defense.

Disasi: As a defender, Axel Disasi’s form and decision-making in recent games have raised concerns. Brighton may exploit defensive lapses, and Chelsea needs a solid and reliable central defender to maintain a strong backline. Choosing a more dependable option in this position would be wise.

Sánchez: Davinson Sánchez, as a goalkeeper, has faced criticism for his lack of agility and positioning in previous matches. Against Brighton, who can create opportunities through quick build-up play and fast attackers, Chelsea should consider starting a goalkeeper with better reflexes and shot-stopping ability to bolster their defense.

While these players may have their strengths and talents, they may not be the best choices for Chelsea’s upcoming match against Brighton & Hove Albion. To ensure an optimal performance and increase their chances of victory, Chelsea should carefully evaluate their squad and select players who are better suited to confront the unique challenges posed by their opponents.

