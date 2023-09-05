Five Players Chelsea Shouldn’t Use In Their Next Match Against Bournemouth

Chelsea’s upcoming match against Bournemouth holds immense significance, and if the Blues are to perform at their best, they need to make some strategic decisions regarding their lineup. Here are five players Chelsea should consider leaving out for the upcoming fixture:

Jackson: Jackson has been inconsistent in recent matches, struggling to find the back of the net. Chelsea needs a striker in form, and benching Jackson might be a wise move to explore other attacking options.

Gallagher: While Gallagher has shown potential, he’s been prone to turnovers and defensive lapses. Chelsea should consider giving him a break in this crucial match to avoid costly errors in the midfield.

Gusto: Gusto’s form has dipped lately, and his lack of creativity in the midfield has been evident. Chelsea needs a playmaker who can unlock defenses, so resting Gusto and experimenting with a more dynamic midfielder might be beneficial.

Disasi (defender): Disasi, though a solid defender, has faced difficulties adapting to Chelsea’s style of play. Bournemouth might exploit his vulnerabilities, so opting for a more agile and experienced defender could bolster Chelsea’s backline.

Sánchez (goalkeeper): Sánchez has had his moments, but his inconsistency in goalkeeping has raised concerns. Chelsea should consider starting a more reliable and experienced goalkeeper to ensure a secure defense against Bournemouth’s attacks.

In their place, Chelsea could introduce fresh faces or trusted veterans who are in better form. Young talents on the bench may seize this opportunity to shine, providing the team with renewed energy and determination.

Ultimately, Chelsea’s success against Bournemouth hinges on their ability to field a well-balanced and confident squad. By making the necessary adjustments and sitting out players who are currently underperforming, the Blues can increase their chances of a better performance in the upcoming match and maintain their competitive edge in the league.

