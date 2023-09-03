Five Players Arsenal Shouldn’t Use In Today’s Match Against Manchester Utd If They Want To Perform Better

In preparation for their crucial match against Manchester United today, Arsenal must make some strategic decisions regarding their starting lineup. To ensure they perform at their best, there are five players that Arsenal should consider omitting from the team sheet.

Aaron Ramsdale – Although Ramsdale has displayed potential as a goalkeeper, his recent performances have been inconsistent. His positioning and decision-making have left room for improvement, and against a formidable attacking side like Manchester United, these shortcomings could prove costly. Considering Arsenal’s other goalkeeping options, starting Ramsdale might not be the wisest choice if they aim to perform better and secure a solid defensive foundation.

Leandro Trossard – Trossard, a talented winger, has struggled to consistently make a significant impact in recent matches. His inability to provide consistent end product in terms of goals and assists has been a cause for concern. Against a defensively sound team like Manchester United, Arsenal needs players who can deliver decisive contributions in the final third, and Trossard’s current form doesn’t inspire confidence.

Kai Havertz – Despite being a gifted midfielder, Havertz has experienced a dip in form lately. His lack of physicality and intensity in midfield might leave Arsenal exposed in battles for possession. In a contest against Manchester United’s formidable midfield duo of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, Arsenal requires players who can match their intensity and work rate.

Thomas Partey – Thomas Partey is primarily a midfielder, but if deployed as a defender, it could disrupt the team’s balance. Arsenal should utilize him in his natural midfield role or opt for a specialized defender to deal with Manchester United’s attacking threats more effectively.

Mateusz Kiwior – Kiwior, an unfamiliar and relatively unproven player at the highest level, presents a risk if included in such a crucial fixture. In a match of this magnitude, experience is invaluable, and Arsenal might benefit more from relying on established players in their defensive line.

To enhance their chances of success against Manchester United, Arsenal should construct a starting lineup that maximizes their strengths, minimizes weaknesses, and features players in peak form. The consideration of benching players like Ramsdale, Trossard, Havertz, Partey (if used as a defender), and Kiwior will be crucial in Arsenal’s quest to secure a positive result in this pivotal encounter.

Latest5 (

)