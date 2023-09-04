Five Players Arsenal Shouldn’t Use In Their Next Match Against Everton If They Want To Perform Better

In Arsenal’s upcoming match against Everton, careful player selection is crucial to ensure an improved performance. While Arsenal possesses a talented squad, there are five players who may not be the best choices for this particular fixture.

Havertz: Kai Havertz, though a talented midfielder, has been inconsistent in recent performances. Arsenal may need a more robust and defensively solid midfield against Everton, given their physicality and strong midfield presence. Havertz’s form may not align with the tactical requirements of this match.

Nketiah: Eddie Nketiah, while a promising young striker, may not be the ideal choice to lead Arsenal’s attack against Everton. The Toffees have a sturdy defense, and Arsenal should consider a more experienced striker with better hold-up play and link-up ability to break through Everton’s backline.

Zinchenko: Oleksandr Zinchenko, a versatile defender, might not be the best option for this fixture. Everton often relies on wide play and aerial threats, and Zinchenko’s defensive abilities, especially in aerial duels, could be a concern. Arsenal might consider a more physically dominant defender to handle Everton’s attacking strategy effectively.

Ramsdale: Aaron Ramsdale, who has been impressive, might not be the optimal choice against Everton, depending on his form and recent performances. If there are any concerns regarding his confidence or decision-making, Arsenal should consider a more experienced goalkeeper to bolster the defense.

Saliba: William Saliba, another young defender, may not be the best choice for this match against Everton. The Toffees possess experienced and physical attackers who can exploit defensive lapses. Arsenal should consider using a more seasoned and battle-tested defender to handle the challenges posed by Everton’s frontline.

While these players have their unique talents and abilities, they may not be the most suitable choices for Arsenal’s next match against Everton. To perform better and secure a victory, Arsenal should carefully assess their lineup and select players who are better suited to counter the specific challenges presented by their opponents.

