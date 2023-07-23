Five of the best Premier League kits released this summer

The unveiling of new jersey designs is an event that football enthusiasts look forward to each summer, marking the commencement of the new season.

As usual, there’s a wide range of appealing jerseys launched for the upcoming season, and so far this summer, I’ve picked out five of my top favorites.

5. Brighton

Brighton seems to be making all the right moves presently, revealing two characteristic striped outfits for the imminent season. The club’s home jersey retains its timeless and pristine blue and white stripes. In contrast, the away kit brings an unconventional color scheme to the typical Premier League spectrum. Echoing Roberto De Zerbi’s old team Sassuolo, the harmonious blend of green and black stripes offers a unique aesthetic.

4. Liverpool

Liverpool has chosen a minimalist aesthetic and homage to tradition for their 2023/24 home kit, which is undeniably well-received. The circular white collar and white-edged sleeves pay homage to the legendary former manager Bill Shankly and mirror the kit worn in his final season at the helm five decades ago.

3. Chelsea

Football jerseys undoubtedly present a more aesthetic appeal devoid of endorsing brands.

An unforeseen glitch at Chelsea resulted in the release of their home jersey for the imminent season without a principal sponsor, possibly contributing to its selection among our favorite kits for the 2023/24 season.

Chelsea’s design pays homage to the club’s memorable 1997/98 season and the victory in the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, infusing a contemporary spin on the fashion of a 90’s style jersey. This elegant design stands out among the rather mundane efforts seen over this summer, and we’re decidedly appreciative of the gold trimming.

Nonetheless, it’s intriguing to ponder whether this jersey could have been even more impressive under different circumstances.

2. Arsenal

Last season, Arsenal’s shirts stood as some of the most notable in the Premier League, challenging Adidas to produce another visually striking design that complements Mikel Arteta’s forward-thinking squad.

The most recent jersey pays tribute to the club’s renowned Invincibles team and their unique achievement. This achievement, which marks its 20th anniversary in the forthcoming campaign, celebrates a golden season in Arsenal’s history, namely the 2003/04 season, where Arsene Wenger’s team remained unbeaten throughout the entire Premier League. Recognizing this, Adidas has integrated gold trims into the design.

The traditional red and white color scheme is enriched with an understated zig zag pattern, while the continuing sponsorship from Emirates remains one of the more visually appealing shirt sponsors within the league.

1. Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest has launched three uniquely designed jerseys for the upcoming season, each boasting standout elements.

The away jersey features a striking wave pattern, and the third kit offers a more pronounced style for those with a taste for bold designs. However, the Garibaldi Red with its pure traditional aesthetics remains hard to overshadow.

Currently, the jersey – produced by Adidas, replacing last season’s Macron – lacks a sponsor. Although this is anticipated to change, one can only hope that the new addition does not detract from the beauty of this impressive jer

sey.

Osho123 (

)