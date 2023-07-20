Five of Chelsea’s All-time Records and Their Current Holders (2023)

Chelsea is one of the biggest football clubs in world football. The English Premier League club has won the Champions League two times in its history and has also won the Europa League twice. This shows just how big the club is.

Some great players have plied their trades with the Blues and a handful of them hold some of the club’s all-time records.

Currently, the record for the most appearances made for Chelsea is held by legendary English defender, John Terry. The English centre-back, who also played for Aston Villa, made 715 appearances for the Blues.

Another Chelsea all-time record held by a Chelsea legend is the record for the highest goals scored in the history of the club. Surprisingly, this record is held by Frank Lampard, who played as a midfielder for Chelsea in his entire career. Frank Lampard scored 211 goals for Chelsea in all competitions, a record that no player has managed to break since the English manager left the club.

Frank Lampard also holds the record for the most assists made by a single player in the history of the club. Before hanging his boots, Lampard provided 145 assists for the Blues.

John Terry is the player who has won the most trophies with Chelsea. The former Chelsea captain won 17 trophies during his time with the Blues.

Current Chelsea midfielder, Enzo Fernandez also holds a record. He is the most expensive player in the history of Chelsea, a record he acquired when he joined the club last winter in a deal worth €121 million.

