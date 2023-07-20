Five of Barcelona’s All-time Records and Their Current Holders (2023)

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers in the history of the beautiful game and the legendary Argentine superstar had the best time of his career during his time at Barcelona. It was during his time at the Spanish La Liga club that he scored 91 goals in a single season (2012). It was also during his time at the club that he won all seven of his Ballon d’Or awards. This is why it comes as no surprise that he is the holder of most of Barcelona’s all-time records.

Lionel Messi left the Spanish La Liga club in 2021 after he had broken the record for the most appearances ever made for the club. The current Inter Miami star played 778 games for Barcelona.

Lionel Messi also holds the record for the most goals scored for the Catalans. During his time with the club, he scored 672 goals for the club. He also holds the record for the highest number of assists made for the club. Lionel Messi made 303 assists for Barcelona.

The fourth Barcelona record held by Lionel Messi is the record for the most trophies won with the club. Due to Lionel Messi’s longevity and the number of years he spent with the club in his prime, he was able to win 35 trophies for the Catalans, including four Champions League titles and numerous Spanish La Liga titles. Lionel Messi can be regarded as the greatest player in the history of Barcelona.

The fifth Barcelona record on our list is the record for the most expensive player ever signed by the Spanish La Liga club. This time around, the Argentine legend isn’t the holder. Rather, Philippe Coutinho holds the record. The Brazilian star was signed by Barcelona in 2018 for €135 million.

