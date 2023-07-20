Five of Arsenal’s All-time Records and Their Current Holders (2023)

Arsenal is one of the biggest football clubs in the English Premier League. The club has won the English Premier League title 13 times, including once when they made history by winning the title with an unbeaten record.

Some great players have played for the London club and many of them are record holders. Currently, the record for the most games played for the Gunners in modern history is held by Tony Adams. The legendary centre-back spent the entirety of his career with Arsenal, playing for the Gunners from 1983 to 2002.

During his time with the Gunners, he played 594 games, scoring 41 goals and providing 9 assists.

Tony Adams also holds the record for the most trophies scored in the history of the club. During his time at the club, the Englishman won 12 trophies, including four English Premier League titles, three FA Cups, two League Cups, and two Community Shields.

The record for the most goals scored for Arsenal is held by legendary French attacker, Thierry Henry. The French manager scored 228 goals for Arsenal across two spells. He also holds the record for the most assists for the Gunners. He provided 103 assists in his time with the club.

The most expensive player signed by Arsenal is Declan Rice. The Englishman was signed this summer for €117 million from West Ham United.

