Five New Signings Who Scored In Their Debut Game In Pre-season

Preseason friendly matches have thrilled numerous fans, with victories recorded by teams including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Chelsea. Meanwhile, Barcelona and AC Milan are yet to secure a win.

However, the most significant preseason highlight is undoubtedly the addition of new players. This article will spotlight five recent signings who managed to score in their debut preseason matches. Let’s delve in!

1. Christopher Nkunku, Chelsea’s French forward, made an impactful debut by scoring against Wrexham. Additionally, he came on as a second-half substitute during Chelsea’s 5-0 victory over Wrexham, managing to net a goal in stoppage time.

2. Moussa Diaby, aged 24, who plays as a winger for Aston Villa, found the back of the net in his team’s 2-0 triumph over Fulham. Diaby, introduced in the second half, executed a splendid finish to defeat Fulham’s goalkeeper.

3. Lionel Messi, now with Inter Miami, recently marked his debut against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. Although entering the field in the second half as a substitute, the Argentine national team captain promptly made an impact by scoring a stoppage-time freekick. This goal secured victory for his new team.

4. Karim Benzema, who now plays for Al-Ittihad, secured victory for his team against Esperance Tunis in the Arab Club Champions Cup. The former Real Madrid captain, aged 35, struck the winning goal with a long-range effort, resulting in a 2-1 win. Additionally, it’s worth mentioning that Benzema contributed with an assist during the game.

5. Ashley Young, now with Everton, marked his debut by scoring against Wigan. The former player of Manchester United, Inter Milan, and Aston Villa netted the sole goal of the game with his finish.

