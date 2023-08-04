Five New Players Who Could Light Up The Premier League This Season
With many Premier League clubs bringing in new players from outside the league, we pick five New Players who may light up the league this season.
1. Ramus Hojlund;
The 20 years old striker may not have done much in the Italian serie A before moving to Man United this summer, however, his pace, agility, and eye for goal might give him an edge to shine in the Premier League expecially with a team like Man United backing him up.
2. Nicolas Jackson;
The striker have already made his mark in preseason games for Chelsea. He remains a key player for Chelsea, and look destined for a super season.
3. Christopher Nkunku;
The player seem to have adjusted to live in Chelsea and he’s already looking like one who will bang goals in the coming season.
4. Julian Timber;
Although, the former Ajax star seem to have had a poor preseason tour with Arsenal, but his physicality may be all he need to survive.
5. Andre Onana;
For sure, the Man United new Goal keeper doesn’t look like one who be shy in the Premier League.
Elijah2022 (
)