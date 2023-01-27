Five Man City stars ‘unhappy with Guardiola’ with ‘major departure operation’ on the cards

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to reports, five key Manchester City players are “dissatisfied” with manager Pep Guardiola and are considering leaving the club at the end of the season.

The Citizens are in second place in the Premier League, five points behind Arsenal with one game remaining.

Mikel Arteta, a former City assistant manager, has guided the Gunners to an unprecedented level of success.

As Arteta’s team visits City on Friday night in the FA Cup, City has the chance to maybe acquire a physiological advantage over their championship rivals.

Possibly as a result of the pressure of his team’s second-place finish behind Arsenal, Guardiola has been a little irritable in recent press appearances.

Furthermore, if the claims made by Spanish journalist Jose Alvarez are accurate, the climate inside the Etihad does not seem to be the finest right now.

Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, and Bernardo Silva, according to Alvarez’s remarks on El Chiringuito TV ( Sport Witness), are “unhappy” with Pep Guardiola.

Barcelona is allegedly “interested” in one or five prospective low-cost transactions. What a shock!

Due to the heavyweights’ extreme wear and tear, Alvarez predicts there will be a “big exit surgery.”

The five players who were previously named “cannot stand the circumstances and are unsatisfied.”

Cancelo’s connection with Guardiola and his coaching staff is “not the best,” according to Alvarez, who describes the specific circumstances of the players, and as a result, the player wants to leave the team.

Silva “rejected” repeated contract extension offers from City after Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain expressed interest in him over the summer.

According to rumors, Paris Saint-Germain is willing to sign the international from Portugal.

Silva and Laporte are in comparable situations. Although City “wants to negotiate” extending the Spain defender’s contract, he “is pondering a departure in June.”

Last but not least, Gundogan, whose contract expires at the end of the current campaign, has expressed a desire to leave Manchester since negotiations for a summer transfer to Barcelona are “actually extremely advanced.”

For the past two years, City has tried to extend his contract, but it doesn’t seem likely.

Walker, whose playing time has dwindled recently as Rico Lewis, a young right-back, has excelled, has no chance against Lewis.

