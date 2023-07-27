Five Italian clubs want to sign Man Utd centre-back Harry Maguire

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is attracting interest from five Serie A clubs this summer, according to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport (page 2).

The England worldwide had a hard 2022/23 season below supervisor Erik ten Hag. He made simply sixteen begins offevolved in all competitions. Only 8 of these got here withinside the Premier League.

It is now mentioned that Maguire is attracting lots of interest from the Italian pinnacle-flight.

Corriere dello Sport say that the 30-year-vintage stays a ‘respectable’ defender. He is presently at the radar of Napoli, Roma, Juventus in addition to AC Milan and Inter Milan.

United might be open to promoting their ex-captain for £30 million however withinside the case of Italian clubs, they’ll need to take delivery of a ‘conventional operation’ of a mortgage address a purchase clause.

Man Utd have to most effective don’t forget coins gives for Maguire

Maguire is not a assured starter with the Red Devils. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are presently the undisputed pairing on the coronary heart of the defence.

Victor Lindelof is taken into consideration because the third-preference centre-again withinside the squad. Meanwhile, left-returned Luke Shaw made eleven begins offevolved withinside the position following the World Cup wreck remaining season.

Hence, Maguire is absolutely the fifth-preference crucial defender withinside the squad, however United will need a substitute for him if he have been to go for the go out door.

With the membership operating on a constrained pre-income budget, it does now no longer make feel to lose Maguire on mortgage except there may be an duty to shop for as a part of the deal.

Monaco’s Axel Disasi is the pinnacle participant on United’s radar to update Maguire, however Newcastle have these days made touch with the Ligue 1 outfit for the Frenchman.

Oladaily (

)