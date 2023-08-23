Five Highest-Paid New Signings in European Football for the 2023-24 Season

Ousmane Dembele (PSG, Salary: £603k)

Ousmane Dembele’s history of transfer drama is well-known, having struggled initially after replacing Neymar at Barcelona. However, his growth in both personal maturity and on-field consistency over the past five years makes him a potential asset for PSG. The 26-year-old has secured a substantial contract with the Ligue 1 champions, though it’s noteworthy that his salary is 40% less than Neymar’s. Interestingly, his arrival played a role in convincing his close friend Kylian Mbappe to extend his contract with the club.

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, Salary: £415k)

Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich marked a significant shift, as he temporarily set aside his goal to break the Premier League’s scoring record in favor of pursuing trophies with the German powerhouse. Bayern, perennial Bundesliga champions, now feature Kane among their ranks, and his signing represents a high-profile transfer to the Bundesliga in many years.

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, Salary: £345k)

England’s promising talent, Jude Bellingham, has joined Real Madrid with a contract that places him on par with Vinicius Junior’s earnings and just below the likes of Toni Kroos, David Alaba, and Luka Modric. Despite his young age of 20, the substantial salary reflects the club’s belief in his potential to become a future legend at Los Blancos.

Lucas Hernandez (PSG, Salary: £315k)

Lucas Hernandez, a key player in Didier Deschamps’ successful French national team, has made a significant move to PSG after spending his formative years in Madrid and later playing for Bayern Munich. The versatile defender’s reported €40 million transfer fee to PSG is accompanied by a substantial salary, which aligns with PSG’s status as having the world’s highest wage bill.

Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona, Salary: £311k)

Ilkay Gundogan’s decision to leave Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning side and join Barcelona is driven by his desire for a fresh challenge in a different league and country. Despite Barcelona’s relatively modest spending on transfers during the summer, Gundogan’s salary is indicative of the club’s financial capabilities. The 32-year-old midfielder’s two-year contract at Camp Nou was made possible through Barcelona’s strategic financial maneuvering prior to the start of the 2023-24 season.

