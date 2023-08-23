Five Former Players You Had No Idea Were Now Football Managers

Numerous renowned football managers have eclipsed their playing careers with their remarkable achievements on the sidelines. Figures such as Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola, Erik ten Hag, and others have transitioned from being players to leaving a lasting legacy as coaches.

Today, we delve into five former players who have seamlessly transitioned into football management, catching many by surprise.

Carlos Tevez

Recognized for his stunning goal-scoring abilities and a knack for stirring controversy at every club he graced during his playing years, the Argentine forward Carlos Tevez is no stranger to polarizing opinions.

Now venturing into the realm of football management, Tevez has had to reshape his approach. His appointment as the head of Rosario Central in 2022 followed by his anticipated role as Independiente’s new manager is intriguing. Tasked with steering the club clear of relegation, Tevez’s journey into management promises to be a captivating character arc in the football world.

Kenwyne Jones

A figure from football’s past, Kenwyne Jones faded from the spotlight after his notable stints with Sunderland and Stoke, which concluded in 2014.

Surprisingly, Jones made a return to football, not as a player, but as the manager of Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s national team in 2021. Presently ranked 75th in the FIFA world rankings, Jones has taken on the challenge of guiding the team’s fortunes from the touchline.

Henning Berg

Henning Berg, renowned for being the first individual to win the Premier League with two distinct clubs, is not just a tri answer for football enthusiasts. He is also a prominent football manager.

After retiring from playing in 2004, Berg quickly transitioned into management, starting with Lyn in his native Norway. His journey led him back to Blackburn in 2012, albeit with limited success. Today, Berg’s wealth of experience has taken him to AIK in Sweden after a three-year stint in Cyprus.

Dirk Kuyt

Dirk Kuyt’s footballing journey boasts numerous accolades, from his early days in the Netherlands to his heroics at Liverpool and his triumphant return to Feyenoord. However, his post-playing career has seen him quietly building a managerial portfolio.

After serving as an assistant at Quick Boys and an under-18 coach at Feyenoord, Kuyt embraced his first senior managerial role in 2022, guiding ADO Den Haag. Unfortunately, his tenure was short-lived, ending in November with the team languishing in 17th place.

Hernan Crespo

Hernan Crespo, an adored figure known for his scoring exploits in Italy, has made an unexpected transition to football management since 2014.

Initially honing his skills with Parma’s primavera team, Crespo’s managerial journey has mostly unfolded in South America. Triumphs such as winning the Copa Sudamericana with Defensa y Justicia and securing a state title with Sao Paulo have been interspersed with challenges. At 48, Crespo currently manages Al-Duhail in Qatar.

Latest5 (

)