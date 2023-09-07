Five fastest football players to reach five Premier League hattricks

The Premier League is one of the world’s most popular football leagues. It was founded in 1992 and has seen several notable players participate. The league has grown many folds in its three decades of history and pleasure. Whether in terms of cash or global popularity and adoration.

Given the tough quality of the clubs across the league, it is also one of the most competitive leagues available. On any given day, every team can defeat any other squad. Even in this uncertain and competitive climate, great strikers have been able to stand out.

5. Harry Kane – 115 games

Despite the fact that Harry Kane has left England and his boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur, his records will live on. Kane is only second to Alan Shearer in England’s top-flight scoring list, which was established in 1992.

Before moving for Germany to join FC Bayern Munchen in the summer transfer window, the London-born centre forward scored 213 Premier League goals in 320 Premier League appearances. Kane only needed 115 games to reach five hattricks.

4. Alan Shearer – 110 games

Notably, he is the all-time leading scorer in modern-day English first-tier football. The former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers striker has 260 goals in the Premier League’s three-decade existence. It took him 441 appearances to reach that milestone. And it features 64 assists to make it even better.

Shearer retired after fourteen seasons in the Premier League, having been there since the league’s inception. Despite his greatness, he was only able to win the Premier League with The Magpies in the 1994-95 season.

3. Luis Suárez – 86 games

The 36-year-old is currently playing in the Brazilian top division for Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense, but he made an impression in England in just three and a half years. On January 31, 2011, Liverpool announced the signings of two strikers on deadline day. Andy Carroll of Newcastle United was one, and Luis Suárez of Ajax was another.

On the same day, they were purchased to replace the departing Fernando Torres. Carroll was given the number 9 vacated by Torres, but it was Suárez who left a lasting impression on Anfield fans. The attacker went on to make 133 appearances for Liverpool before joining FC Barcelona. Suárez scored his sixth hattrick in his 86th Premier League appearance.

2. Ruud van Nistelrooy – 73 games

Ruud van Nistelrooy has not scored more than five Premier League hattricks, yet he has remained in first place for all of these years. Manchester United announced the signing of Dutch centre striker van Nistelrooy from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2001. In April 2001, a British record sum of £19 million was agreed upon to secure the player.

He may have been a Manchester United player the previous season. However, there were concerns about his knee, thus the transaction fell through. The Dutch forward came a year later and scored 150 goals during his five-year spell at Old Trafford. It took him 73 games to accomplish five hattricks, which also held the record for the fastest time to reach five until it was surpassed by another player.

1. Erling Haaland – 39 games

In just one season in England, the son of former Manchester City striker Alfie Haaland has altered nearly the whole landscape of Premier League goalscoring records. Erling Braut Haaland, Borussia Dortmund’s number one attacking force, left the club in the summer of 2022. Man City made the transfer official on Monday, June 13th, 2022, with a £51.2 million investment. And Haaland opened his Premier League hat trick account on his home debut at the Etihad Stadium on matchday 4 of the season. He scored again the next game against Nottingham Forest.

On Matchday 9 against Manchester United, Haaland scored his third hattrick of the season, becoming the quickest player to accomplish three Premier League hattricks. The Norwegian was able to break the record set by former Red Devil Michael Owen during this process.

Owen’s record of 48 league games to achieve three hattricks had held since 1998. And to reach the five-hattrick mark in the Premier League, the former RB Salzburg striker took on another former United player. Ruud van Nistelrooy’s long-standing record of five hattricks in 73 games was finally surpassed by Haaland in a game against Fulham last Saturday.

